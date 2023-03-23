Sheffield Lib Dems select Shaffaq Mohammed for Hallam

A local press release brings the news:

The Liberal Democrats have selected Shaffaq Mohammed as their General Election candidate for the Sheffield Hallam constituency.

Sheffield Liberal Democrats are ramping up their activity ahead of a General Election now only a year away.

The Liberal Democrats were just 712 votes behind Labour in Sheffield Hallam last time, with the Conservative party in a distant third. The Liberal Democrats are on a winning streak in Sheffield after they ousted Labour from overall control of the council for the first time in ten years. Since 2016, the Liberal Democrats have nearly doubled their number of councillors in Sheffield, and won more votes than any other party in the Sheffield Hallam constituency in 2021 and 2022.

Shaffaq Mohammed has been leading the Liberal Democrats’ success in Sheffield, serving as Group Leader on the City Council. He is well known for holding the Labour-led council to account for many of their decisions, including cutting down hundreds of healthy street trees, many of which were in Sheffield Hallam.

Shaffaq previously served as a Member of the European Parliament for Yorkshire and Humber, where he was a vocal campaigner for Human Rights, Gender Equality and opportunities for young people. He currently works with young people in the city, helping them enter education and training. He has been a councillor for Ecclesall ward in Sheffield Hallam for the last eight years.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey MP said:

“Shaffaq is a tireless campaigner for the people of Sheffield and I am delighted he will be our general election candidate. He has delivered for local people both in the Town Hall and in the European Parliament, and I know he will make a fantastic MP in Westminster.

“It is clear that Sheffield Labour is taking local people for granted. I’ve heard first hand in Sheffield that people want change and a hardworking MP who will put local interests over party loyalty. I can’t wait to visit Sheffield Hallam again to campaign for Shaffaq.”

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Shaffaq Mohammed said:

“I am delighted to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat general election candidate for Sheffield Hallam. Everyday I hear from local people who are fed up with being taken for granted by the Labour-led council which has simply stopped listening to communities across Sheffield.

“Labour’s handling of the street trees saga, cracking down on community campaigners and misleading the public over options for peaceful resolution, has cost people’s trust. This especially the case when the current Hallam MP was the Deputy Leader of the Council during this dark period for Sheffield politics. People are keen for an alternative.

“The Conservative Government doesn’t care about Sheffield. Our health services have become overstretched and everyone is still suffering from the cost of living crisis.

“At the next General Election in Sheffield Hallam, it will be a two horse race here between just another out of touch Labour MP, or a hardworking local Liberal Democrat MP.