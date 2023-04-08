Sandwell’s first LGBT+ mayor joins Lib Dems

Sandwell Liberal Democrats report:

Former Labour councillor and current Mayor of Sandwell, Richard Jones, has joined the Liberal Democrats and will now sit as a Liberal Democrat councillor.

He has enjoyed his time as Mayor and looks forward to fulfilling his remaining duties as the Borough’s first LGBT+ Mayor.

Richard, a frontline NHS paramedic, has found that his sexuality doesn’t matter to most people, and that Sandwell is a diverse borough accepting of various minorities. He hopes that his year as Mayor has served as an example to those struggling to accept their true selves.