Sandwell’s first LGBT+ mayor joins Lib Dems
Sandwell Liberal Democrats report:
Former Labour councillor and current Mayor of Sandwell, Richard Jones, has joined the Liberal Democrats and will now sit as a Liberal Democrat councillor.
He has enjoyed his time as Mayor and looks forward to fulfilling his remaining duties as the Borough’s first LGBT+ Mayor.
Richard, a frontline NHS paramedic, has found that his sexuality doesn’t matter to most people, and that Sandwell is a diverse borough accepting of various minorities. He hopes that his year as Mayor has served as an example to those struggling to accept their true selves.
He’s also been joined in the Liberal Democrats by Cllr Richard McVittie, given the Liberal Democrats two councillors on Sandwell, the party’s first presence on the council since a councillor won election in 2010.
Sign up to get the latest news and analysis
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply