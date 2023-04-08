Canvassing in Dominic Raab’s backyard

Lovely to be out canvassing with Monica Harding and the Elmbridge Liberal Democrat team this weekend in Dominic Raab’s backyard:

Good also to be using a canvass calling leaflet that gets a key basic design element right. As I’ve commented before:

I really like this style of canvas calling leaflet as it makes it clear that someone called in person. That’s the special thing that only a calling leaflet can do, and which other leaflets can’t – tell someone that one of us bothered to call in person. That is something that gets us lots of kudos, but only if voters know. Some calling leaflets bury or omit the message that someone called in person, and so we miss out on that kudos.

