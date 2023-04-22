Adam Dance selected for Yeovil constituency

Somerset Live reports:

The Yeovil constituency has been held by Conservative MP Marcus Fysh since 2015, who defeated the incumbent David Laws with a 16 per cent swing. Mr Fysh is currently fighting to remain his party’s candidate for the next general election, going to party members for a ballot after the executive of the Yeovil constituency branch did not vote to re-adopt him.

The Lib Dems – who held the seat continuously between 1983 and 2015 – have now announced Adam Dance as their candidate…

Mr Dance currently serves on Somerset Council, representing the South Petherton and Islemoor division (comprising numerous villages either side of the A303) and serving as portfolio holder for public health and equalities. Prior to winning his seat in May 2022 (where he received the highest number of votes of any individual candidate), Mr Dance represented the same division on Somerset County Council for five years and spoke up for South Petherton on South Somerset District Council from 2015.