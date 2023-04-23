Lambeth Liberal Democrats show how it’s done
With plenty of party members in London but no elections (baring the occasional by-election), the help which London Lib Dems give to other councils is likely to help determine quite a few close contests in May.
So full marks to Lambeth Liberal Democrats for their regular campaigning trips outside London. Yesterday, I joined them in Guildford:
We got some pointing practice in too, of course.
