Political

Lambeth Liberal Democrats show how it’s done

With plenty of party members in London but no elections (baring the occasional by-election), the help which London Lib Dems give to other councils is likely to help determine quite a few close contests in May.

So full marks to Lambeth Liberal Democrats for their regular campaigning trips outside London. Yesterday, I joined them in Guildford:

Mark Pack with Lambeth and Guildford Liberal Democrats

We got some pointing practice in too, of course.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.