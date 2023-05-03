Cost of living tops voters concerns for local elections

New polling from Survation:

A couple of things are worth noting about this list.

First, although the elections this week are for local councillors and local councils, it makes sense for voters to have ‘national’ issues in mind. That’s both because any sort of election is in part a way of sending national politicians a message, and also because even ‘national’ issues have many angles for good councillors – and good councils – to make a difference to people’s lives.

Second, of the more ‘traditional’ local issues in the list, potholes come top. Of course. Potholes come above both bins and Brexit.

