The day Ed Davey went to school dressed as a mushy pea

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has been interviewed in for the country’s largest print newspaper, the Metro:

Can you tell Metro readers something they may not know about you?

I am a big mushy pea fan, and when I was in sixth form I was organising the sixth form social, and everyone wanted a fancy dress competition, and because I love them so much I went dressed as a mushy pea.

At Nottingham’s famous Goose Fair you would have these massive draws of mushy peas on the stalls and you would get a polystyrene carton of mushy peas and munch on them when we would walk around so it stems back to that. It was a green blanket that had been hanging around the house and I cut it up. It was hopeless.

More in the full story, including how Ed Davey nearly ended up a spy.

