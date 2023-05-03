Thank you, and good luck for Thursday

Eve of poll took me to Dacorum this year, classic Blue Wall territory.

It’s looking like this will be one of the good local election years for the Liberal Democrats.

But that’s not like the weather, an external force that we have to factor into our plans. Rather, it’s the result of our collective efforts.

So as everyone gears up for the final push for these local elections, thank you and good luck.

Thank you for the huge efforts that have gone into our campaigning this year, with truly impressive canvassing numbers behind which rests stories of so many rainy evenings spent outside, steep hills walked up and blister plasters applied.

Thank you too to the family and friends of our campaigners, candidates and agents, who have put up with all the time that our campaigning takes up, the elastic bands that mysteriously appear everywhere and the repeated mutterings about letterbox design.

Thank you, and good luck.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis