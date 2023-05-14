Pink Dog

Amazing views out over London

The free public roof garden at the top of The Post Building has amazing views out over London:

View from The Post Building across London 3
View from The Post Building across London 2
View from The Post Building across London 1

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tower Bridge look quite so small.

It’s yet another benefit of the planning rules in London which frequently require tall buildings to give public access to views from the top, rather than those views being reserved for the richest to enjoy.

As the building’s name implies, it used to be part of the underground postal railway which has its own great museum.

No café at the top of The Post Building, alas.

