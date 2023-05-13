Political

Sefton councillor joins Liberal Democrats

Following similar news from the Isle of Wight comes news of a former Conservative-turned-independent councillor joining the Lib Dems in Southport:

Southport councillor Sinclair d’Albuquerque has joined the Liberal Democrats… He is currently leader of the independent Southport Councillors group and will now join the Liberal Democrat Sefton Council Group.

This news follows on from local Lib Dem success in last Thursday’s elections when they secured the most votes in Southport and the most councillors.

Sinclair said: “The way the Liberal Democrats proactively represent the people of Southport has been impressive and visionary. Although elected as a Conservative three years ago, I now consider their principles, ethics and values both locally and nationally are no longer compatible with mine. I am delighted to have joined the Liberal Democrats.” [On The Spot News]

