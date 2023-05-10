Isle of Wight councillor joins the Liberal Democrats

The Isle of Wight County Press reports:

An independent Isle of Wight councillor has jumped ship — resigning from the Alliance group which runs County Hall, and joining the Liberal Democrats.

Cllr Michael Lilley has been a member of the Alliance group since its creation, in May 2021…

He now joins fellow Isle of Wight councillors Andrew Garratt and Nick Stuart to make a party of three — the third biggest, behind the Alliance Administration and the Conservatives, both holding 16 seats.