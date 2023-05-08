PODCAST – Another Lib Dem local election triumph

The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts is another tie-up with The Lib Dem Pod, following the stunning Lib Dem gains in the local elections.

I joined councillors John Potter and Richard Kemp, along with new Lib Dem council leader Martin Boffey, to chew over the results. Unfortunately, Lisa Smart was not able to make the show, but she was safely re-elected this month too.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word