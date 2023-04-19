Electoral Calculus’s local election predictions
A summary of the seat change predictions from Electoral Calculus for the big May rounds of local elections, based on opinion polling:
|Year
|Conservative
|Labour
|Lib Dem
|Green
|Predicted
|Actual
|Predicted
|Actual
|Predicted
|Actual
|Predicted
|Actual
|2023
|-258
|–
|+408
|–
|-39
|–
|-35
|–
|2022
|-548
|-485
|+819
|+108
|+49
|+224
|-26
|+87
|2021
|+339
|+234
|+280
|-326
|-97
|+8
|-8
|+88
Predictions are taken from the Electoral Calculus figures published at the time. Actual seat change figures are taken from LocalBase.
