Political

Electoral Calculus’s local election predictions

A summary of the seat change predictions from Electoral Calculus for the big May rounds of local elections, based on opinion polling:

YearConservativeLabourLib DemGreen
PredictedActualPredictedActualPredictedActualPredictedActual
2023-258+408-39-35
2022-548-485+819+108+49+224-26+87
2021+339+234+280-326-97+8-8+88

Predictions are taken from the Electoral Calculus figures published at the time. Actual seat change figures are taken from LocalBase.

