Electoral Calculus’s local election predictions

A summary of the seat change predictions from Electoral Calculus for the big May rounds of local elections, based on opinion polling:

Year Conservative Labour Lib Dem Green Predicted Actual Predicted Actual Predicted Actual Predicted Actual 2023 -258 – +408 – -39 – -35 – 2022 -548 -485 +819 +108 +49 +224 -26 +87 2021 +339 +234 +280 -326 -97 +8 -8 +88

Predictions are taken from the Electoral Calculus figures published at the time. Actual seat change figures are taken from LocalBase.