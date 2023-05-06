Political

Perhaps my favourite clip of Lib Dems winning this week

Lots of clips to choose from of winning Liberal Democrats this week, hooray.

But I think this is my favourite:

Particularly as the Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole results saw us make 13 gains, taking us to be the largest party with 28 seats, including also my Federal Board colleague Mike Cox.

It’s been quite the seven years since Vikki herself was elected in a by-election. Given some of the antics of the Conservatives in the last few years in the area, a fitting electoral verdict to see them lose two-thirds of their seats, falling to just 12 councillors.

All of which helped contribute t this:

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.