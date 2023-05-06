Perhaps my favourite clip of Lib Dems winning this week

Lots of clips to choose from of winning Liberal Democrats this week, hooray.

But I think this is my favourite:

Particularly as the Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole results saw us make 13 gains, taking us to be the largest party with 28 seats, including also my Federal Board colleague Mike Cox.

It’s been quite the seven years since Vikki herself was elected in a by-election. Given some of the antics of the Conservatives in the last few years in the area, a fitting electoral verdict to see them lose two-thirds of their seats, falling to just 12 councillors.

All of which helped contribute t this:

