Lib Dem London Assembly list candidates announced

The results of the Liberal Democrat party member ballot for the London Assembly list elections are out. The ordered list of candidates is:

Cllr Hina Bokhari AM

Rob Blackie

Cllr Irina von Wiese

Cllr Gareth Roberts

Chris Maines

Cllr John Sweeney

William Houngbo

Michael Bukola

Chris Annous

Kishan Devani

Sue Wixley

The elections are next May. Congratulations and good luck to the team.

Caroline Pidgeon previously announced she won’t be standing again.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

