Lib Dem London Assembly list candidates announced
The results of the Liberal Democrat party member ballot for the London Assembly list elections are out. The ordered list of candidates is:
Cllr Hina Bokhari AM
Rob Blackie
Cllr Irina von Wiese
Cllr Gareth Roberts
Chris Maines
Cllr John Sweeney
William Houngbo
Michael Bukola
Chris Annous
Kishan Devani
Sue Wixley
The elections are next May. Congratulations and good luck to the team.
Caroline Pidgeon previously announced she won’t be standing again.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply