Daniel Callaghan picked by Lib Dems to take on Rishi Sunak

The Yorkshire Post reports:

North Yorkshire Liberal Democrats seeking to gain more ground after last week’s local polls have unveiled their plan to unseat Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in what has traditionally been viewed a safe Tory seat at the next general election.

The Liberal Democrats, who saw a potentially significant turnaround in the Fountains and Masham North Yorkshire Council by-election earlier this year when Felicity Cunliffe-Lister beat the Conservative candidate by more than 500 votes, said its prospective parliamentary candidate Daniel Callaghan possessed “local knowledge”…

Mr Callaghan said: “Having grown up in the constituency and being personally connected with many here, I know first-hand the issues that people in our towns and villages are facing.

“This is the place I will always call home and my deeply held love for this area and for the people here is the reason I want to be their voice in Parliament.”