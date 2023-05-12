Daniel Callaghan picked by Lib Dems to take on Rishi Sunak
The Yorkshire Post reports:
North Yorkshire Liberal Democrats seeking to gain more ground after last week’s local polls have unveiled their plan to unseat Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in what has traditionally been viewed a safe Tory seat at the next general election.
The Liberal Democrats, who saw a potentially significant turnaround in the Fountains and Masham North Yorkshire Council by-election earlier this year when Felicity Cunliffe-Lister beat the Conservative candidate by more than 500 votes, said its prospective parliamentary candidate Daniel Callaghan possessed “local knowledge”…
Mr Callaghan said: “Having grown up in the constituency and being personally connected with many here, I know first-hand the issues that people in our towns and villages are facing.
“This is the place I will always call home and my deeply held love for this area and for the people here is the reason I want to be their voice in Parliament.”
See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.
Keep up with news about Lib Dem selections
If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat selections appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)
"*" indicates required fields
Leave a Reply