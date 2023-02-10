Two Lib Dem gains from Conservatives in by-elections

Five principal authority council by-elections this week along with a Parliamentary contest. Three Lib Dems across those five contests, which alas is a net down one on the last time the seats were up.

Congratulations to new councillor Ed Chidley, winning a ward where the Conservatives had topped the poll every single time since it was first contested in 2002. The ward is within the Cheltenham constituency, one of the top prospects for a Lib Dem gain at the next general election.

Congratulations to new councillor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, whose victory reduces the Conservative majority on the council to just two.

Thank you to Keith Kirwan for putting the Liberal Democrats on the ballot paper here when previously we weren’t.

One more contest to come.

Meanwhile in the Parliamentary by-election:

Thank you to Jo Barton for standing for the Lib Dems.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, this by-election at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

A Lib Dem gain from independents, with 67% of the vote, in a ward where the Conservatives topped the poll last time but didn’t put up a candidate in the by-election.

