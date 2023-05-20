Political

Most surprising poll finding of the week brings bad news for Conservatives

Most surprising to me, at least, is just how badly Leave voters think the current run of Conservative governments compares with the (pro-European, pro-immigration) New Labour governments:

For only a third of Leave voters (34%) to say the Conservative government rates better is very lukewarm support.

It’s a similar picture among Conservative supporters: 46% pick the Conservative governments as having achieved more. That’s well ahead of the 17% who pick New Labour, but still – it’s only 46% of Conservatives.

