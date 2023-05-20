Political

Wendy Chamberlain shows the difference electing Lib Dems makes

Really impressive – and valuable – work by Wendy Chamberlain and the rest of the Lib Dem team:

As Wendy herself says:

Unpaid carers are the backbone of our society. Yet far too many go without adequate support and struggle to balance caring responsibilities and work.

My Carer’s Leave Bill is a first step to providing greater support. It will allow carers to take time off work to manage caring responsibilities. I hope that it will provide many people with the flexibility they need.

I am also confident that the law will have benefits for employers too. Many businesses already provide a version of Carer’s Leave to their staff and report reduced recruitment costs, and improved retention and wellbeing.

Campaigning for carers has been a big part of Ed Davey’s leadership of the Liberal Democrats:

(Lord) Chris Fox was instrumental in getting the bill safely through the House of Lords:

I have had the privilege to hear first-hand from unpaid carers what a difference this Bill will make. I am proud to support it and hope that it will help millions of unpaid carers better balance work and care.

