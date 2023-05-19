Lambeth Liberal Democrats select Chris French for Vauxhall

Lambeth Liberal Democrats report:

Chris French is a Vauxhall resident who has lived and worked in the constituency for over 10 years. He knows the constituency, knows the people, and in the May 2022 Lambeth local elections Chris came a close second to Labour in Waterloo and South Bank ward.

An ardent local campaigner, Chris founded Lambeth Links, a charity in Vauxhall that works hand in hand with Lambeth’s LGBTQ+ population – the largest of any London borough. He has led the campaign to address the safety, health concerns, and better access to statutory services for this community.

Having worked for a healthcare regulator based in Kennington, and then for a large consultancy firm in healthcare policy and strategy, Chris now runs his own social enterprise company. He works with local voluntary, community, faith and other social enterprise groups to protect our local NHS for the benefit of all Vauxhall residents.

A keen walker (currently completing the London Loop!) Chris can often be found making his way on foot across Vauxhall, and beyond!

Upon his selection, Chris said:

“It’s a true honour to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Vauxhall. Vauxhall is my home. It is where my charity was founded and where my small local business is based. We have some of the most diverse and vibrant communities in London; communities I am proud to be part of. I could not be prouder to now represent these communities as a parliamentary candidate.

“Too many people are still being adversely affected by the cost of living crisis. Too many people are being let down by low quality housing. Too many people do not have a say on the issues that affect them. These are real and genuine concerns raised by the many Vauxhall residents I speak with.

“Vauxhall needs a liberal voice to counter the negative effects of an out of touch national government, and to campaign locally against the maladministration of the local Labour party. We need an MP that can stand up for Vauxhall on both of these fronts.”

Sarah Lewis, Chair of the Lambeth Liberal Democrats, said:

“I am thrilled that Chris has been selected as our candidate for Vauxhall. Chris is a passionate campaigner, with an unrelenting commitment to giving voice to the concerns of people across the constituency. Through his professional and charitable work in the community, Chris has proven that he’s someone who will get things done.

“The people of Vauxhall have been let down by a hostile and out of touch Conservative Government, and a complacent local Labour administration. At the next general election, Chris will give our community the chance to elect a truly liberal voice and hard-working local MP.”

Chris is also the Liberal Democrat candidate for the constituency of Lambeth and Southwark in next May’s elections to the London Assembly.