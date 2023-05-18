PODCAST – Negative campaigning in political leaflets: what the evidence says
The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts saw a return to the show for Professor Caitlin Milazzo, one of the county’s top experts on political leaflets – what goes into them why and with what effect.
This time we discussed her new research into negative campaigning in leaflets:
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- “Going on the offensive: Negative messaging in British general elections” by Alan Duggan and Caitlin Milazzo.
- The Open Elections website.
- How are political leaflets changing (and do they work)? Caitlin Milazzo’s previous appearance.
- Caitlin Milazzo on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
- Check out some of this show’s most popular previous episodes.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
Leave a Reply