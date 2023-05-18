Political

PODCAST – Negative campaigning in political leaflets: what the evidence says

The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts saw a return to the show for Professor Caitlin Milazzo, one of the county’s top experts on political leaflets – what goes into them why and with what effect.

This time we discussed her new research into negative campaigning in leaflets:

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.