Carers – paid and unpaid, young and old – do a remarkable and important job.

They deserve our support but are far too often forgotten and ignored. Liberal Democrats will stand up for carers and lead the way to a more caring society as we emerge from this pandemic.

This starts by raising Carer’s Allowance for unpaid carers by £1,000 a year.

