Three Lib Dems win and two highly commended in the Cllr Awards 2020

Great to see seven Liberal Democrats shortlisted in the Cllr Awards 2020 for local elected public officials in England and Scotland, with three winning and two highly commended:

Niknam Hussain, Raj Khan and Waheed Raja, Buckinghamshire (joined shortlisted for the collaborative working award) – winner

John Leech, Manchester (lifetime achievement) – highly commended

Mandy McNeil, St Albans (finance and economic development)

Bridget Smith, South Cambridgeshire (leader of the year) – highly commended

Peter Taylor, Watford (innovation and service transformation)

To quote the blurb:

The Cllr Awards are the only awards showcasing the important work of councillors across England and Scotland. Each year, we are proud to bring together the best and brightest councillors as we celebrate and honour the vital contributions they make throughout our communities. So often, their work goes unrecognised. Now, more than ever, we need to honour these unsung heroes of local government who are working tirelessly to keep the country afloat during the pandemic.

You can see the full shortlists and winners on the Local Government Information Unit website.

Congratulations to them all, and especially Niknam Hussain, Raj Khan and Waheed Raja.

