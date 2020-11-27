Liberal Democrats gain council seat from SNP in last voters of 2020

This week Scotland brought us the last two council by-elections of 2020, both for Perth and Kinross Council.

Perth City North, Perth and Kinross

More details to come…

Perth City South, Perth and Kinross

Liz Barrett has taken a council seat off the SNP, making this the party’s first council by-election win since Ed Davey was elected party leader.

Many congratulations to her and the team.

