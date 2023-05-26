Good second place as Lib Dems return to ballot paper in Eastfield

An unusual by-election this week, caused by a councillor leaving Labour and then resigning to stand again as a left-wing independent candidate.

Although the ward is an area of Lib Dem success over a decade ago, it’s only once been fought before on the current boundaries, when there was no Lib Dem. But this time there was – and the Liberal Democrats moved straight into second place:

Congratulations to Erica Willett and the team on a very promising result for returning to the party’s old successes in the area.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, these by-elections at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

