Guardian praise for Wendy Chamberlain

Today’s editorial in The Guardian about caring says:

Westminster rarely serves up good news, so let us celebrate when it does. Millions of employees are about to get a new statutory right: they can take up to a week’s extra leave to care for elderly, sick or disabled relatives. The law on carers’ leave was introduced by the Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain and cleared its final parliamentary hurdle last week. All that awaits is royal assent. The Lib Dems describe the new act as a “first step”; what they want next is paid leave for carers.