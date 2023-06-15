Lib Dem wins Parliamentary by-election… in the Lords

It’s the by-election result you’ve all been waiting for: the hereditary peers by-election to see who takes up the vacant Liberal Democrat slot in the House of Lords.

Congratulations to new Lib Dem peer, John Russell, who many activists will also know as a regular photographer at party events and previous councillor and GLA candidate.

You can follow all the Lib Dem peers on Twitter, including John, with my list here.

