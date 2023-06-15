Political

Lib Dem wins Parliamentary by-election… in the Lords

It’s the by-election result you’ve all been waiting for: the hereditary peers by-election to see who takes up the vacant Liberal Democrat slot in the House of Lords.

Hereditiary Peer by election June 2023
Hereditiary Peer by election June 2023 - votes

Congratulations to new Lib Dem peer, John Russell, who many activists will also know as a regular photographer at party events and previous councillor and GLA candidate.

You can follow all the Lib Dem peers on Twitter, including John, with my list here.

