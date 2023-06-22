Lee Dillon selected by Lib Dems for Newbury

Newbury Liberal Democrats report:

Lee Dillon has been selected by the local membership to be the Party’s candidate for the Newbury constituency at the next general election.

Lee is a lifelong Thatcham resident, where his family owns a local pub. He was inspired to get into politics by the late Lib Dem MP for Newbury, David Rendel, who represented our area with a passion that Lee would seek to match if elected as Newbury’s next MP.

Lee works for a not-for-profit housing association, which provides homes to those most in need. He is committed to helping those struggling with the current cost of living crisis, and has campaigned to help children on free school meals receive support over the holiday periods, as well as to help save the local ReadiBus service from Conservative cuts.

Away from politics, Lee is a keen sports fan, and regularly takes his young children to watch Reading play football. One of his favourite sporting moments was watching his hometown team, Thatcham Town, win at Wembley stadium in the 2018 FA Vase Final.

Following a convincing win in the recent local elections, the Liberal Democrats have proven their ability to beat the Conservatives in the Newbury constituency and they will be the main challengers again here in the next general election, with Labour and the Green Party finishing far behind last time.

Lee Dillon, Liberal Democrat Candidate for Newbury, said:

“I’m honoured to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for the Newbury constituency at the next general election, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to take the Liberal Democrat promise of a fairer deal for our country to the voters of the area I’ve spent my life living in and campaigning for.

“It’s clear that the Conservatives have taken areas like ours for granted. We face a crisis in our NHS, with it proving all but impossible to get a GP appointment, we’ve got water companies dumping sewage in our rivers and streams at will, and we’re seeing crimes go without investigation and without punishment. The Conservatives have no plan to deal with any of this. Instead they’re busy playing out a political soap opera in Westminster that is completely out of touch with the very real problems that people are facing in their daily lives.

“It’s clear from last month’s local election results that the Liberal Democrats can win here. We topped the poll across the constituency with Labour and the Green Party finishing far behind. The only way to beat the Conservatives in Newbury at the next general election will be to vote for me and the Liberal Democrats.”