A very cunning bit of procedural wrangling

Over in the US, Governor Tony Evers has used his power to partially veto the state budget to secure extra school funding:

The surprise move will ensure districts’ state-imposed limits on how much revenue they are allowed to raise will be increased by $325 per student each year until 2425, creating a permanent annual stream of new revenue for public schools and potentially curbing a key debate between Democrats and Republicans during each state budget-writing cycle… Evers crafted the four-century school aid extension by striking a hyphen and a “20” from a reference to the 2024-25 school year. The increase of $325 per student is the highest single-year increase in revenue limits in state history. [Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

Clearly, I should have been more ambitious with my comma removal from the party’s rulebook.

It also reminds me of the time when at a Student Lib Dems conference, a vote in parts was taken to remove all the vowels from a motion and then on a point of order, the chair was asked to clarify things by reading out how the motion would stand if the vote in parts was successful.

