Political

Lib Dems try to block Shaun Bailey’s peerage

The Daily Mirror reports:

The Lib Dems are bringing forward a “Block Bailey Bill” to prevent him from taking his seat in the House of Lords after he was awarded entry in Boris Johnson’s controversial resignation honours.

On Tuesday, Scotland Yard reopened its investigation into a “Jingle and Mingle” Christmas party hosted by Mr Bailey’s London mayoral campaign team, after the Mirror published a bombshell video showing guests drinking, carousing and dancing despite Covid restrictions in place in December 2020.

The Lib Dems are calling for Mr Sunak to “govern with integrity” and block his peerage.

