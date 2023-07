Lib Dems hold council seat in split Con/Lib Dem ward

After this week’s Tuesday by-election with both its unusual timing and its unusual result, Thursday saw two more principal authority council by-elections.

First, a tricky Lib Dem defence in a ward that split Conservative/Lib Dem last time, with the Conservatives coming top of the poll:

Congratulations to new councillor Chris Passmore and the team.

Note again how lowly Reform UK’s result was. By-election results like that add up to evidence suggesting the pollsters giving Reform UK the highest scores at the moment are exaggerating their support.

The other contest was in Scotland:

Thank you to Jake Stevenson for being the Lib Dem candidate.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

Understanding the opinion polls

For understanding what is happening in politics, by-elections have the advantage of being real votes in real ballot boxes. But the opinion polls have the advantage of trying to be a representative sample of voters, not just those in the places that happen to have by-elections. To understand the polls properly – and what they do and don’t really tell us – see my book, Polling UnPacked: The History, Uses and Abuses of Political Opinion Polls.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week: