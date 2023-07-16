Political

See the new Parliamentary constituencies mapped

The House of Commons Library – an excellent source of reliable compilation of facts – has put together a handy new website mapping the new Parliamentary constituency boundaries. You can see all the new constituency boundaries in an area, or compare current and old boundaries seat-by-seat.

Idle away your time, sorry I mean carry out vital geospatial research, here.

