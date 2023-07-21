An important detail in the Parliamentary by-election results

The full results from the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Parliamentary by-election bring a warning about campaigning on Europe:

Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU – 105 votes (0.3%)

Nor was that poor showing an aberration as it’s been the consistent story through other by-elections too:

Chesham & Amersham – 101 votes (0.3%)

Batley & Spen – 75 votes (0.2%)

Old Bexley & Sidcup – 151 votes (0.7%)

North Shropshire – 58 votes (0.2%)

City of Chester – 277 votes (1%)

Stretford and Urmston – 237 votes (1.3%)



There’s a consistent pattern of very poor results there which is a reminder of how reaping electoral success from the public’s increasing disillusionment with Brexit isn’t a simple matter of looking at the polls and saying, ‘let’s start campaigning to rejoin the EU now!’

A much better approach, of course, is the four-step Lib Dem plan.

