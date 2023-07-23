What Labour should have done, and still could do, about ULEZ

After Labour’s surprising defeat in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ policy is very much in the news.

But the problem with the policy isn’t about being green. It’s about not helping people enough through the transition to being green.

What he should have done – and what he still could do – is take on board what the Liberal Democrats on the London Assembly proposed:

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis