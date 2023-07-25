Richard Foord to stand in new Honiton & Sidmouth seat

By-election winner Richard Foord’s constituency gets chopped up with the new Parliamentary boundaries. So as the Midweek Herald reports:

Liberal Democrat MP Richard Foord has announced he will stand for the new ‘Honiton & Sidmouth’ constituency at the next election, promising to make local health services his main focus if re-elected. His current constituency, ‘Tiverton & Honiton’, is being abolished at the next election, with Tiverton and Bampton becoming part of the new ‘Tiverton & Minehead’ constituency. Most of the current constituency, roughly 60 per cent, will become part of the new ‘Honiton & Sidmouth’ constituency, uniting Honiton, Cullompton, Seaton, Axminster and surrounding villages with Sidmouth, West Hill and Ottery St Mary.

Richard Foord himself adds:

