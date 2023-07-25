Claire Young selected for Thornbury and Yate

The Gloucestershire Gazette brings news about the Lib Dem leader of South Gloucester Council:

The Liberal Democrats have selected Claire Young to fight the Thornbury and Yate parliamentary seat at the next election.

Following the dramatic by-election win in Somerton and Frome the local party say they are now setting their sights on defeating Luke Hall, the current MP for the constituency.

The seat is also a target for the party after their recent local election results in May.

Claire, who is leader of South Gloucestershire Council after the party formed a joint administration with Labour, lives with her family in Coalpit Heath, while her two sons attended local schools.

She has been a South Gloucestershire councillor since 2007.