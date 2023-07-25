“The Liberal Democrats have been making the spectacular seem routine”
So wrote John Curtice after the latest record-breaking Parliamentary by-election by the Liberal Democrats. Who better therefore to discuss how happy Liberal Democrats should be after Sarah Dyke’s victory than Frome-born political scientist and podcast favourite, Professor Tim Bale?
Hear what Tim and I made of all three of the recent Parliamentary by-elections in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts:
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- There were quite a few Lib Dem leaflets in Somerton and Frome.
- The Lib Dem alternative on ULEZ.
- The predictive power of Parliamentary by-elections.
- The Liberal Democrat Yellow Halo of support.
- What issues most concern voters?
- Tim Bale on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
- Check out some of this show’s most popular previous episodes.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
Leave a Reply