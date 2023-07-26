Where Labour currently stands on electoral reform

As The Guardian reports:

The Labour’s party’s national policy forum report agreed at the weekend … contained wording on electoral reform [for the House of Commons] that campaigners who favour proportional representation is significant.

This issue is problematic for Labour. At the party conference last year there was an overwhelming vote in favour of PR. But Keir Starmer is not keen, and PR has not been adopted as policy.

However, the NPF document does criticise first past the post. It says:

“The flaws in the current voting system are contributing to the distrust and alienation we see in politics, but there is no consensus for a new system. Any proposed change to our voting system must be carefully thought-through – it cannot be dictated by political leaders or forced upon the country from the top down.”