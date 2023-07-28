Labour gain one seat from Conservatives in this week’s by-elections

Five principal authority council by-elections this week, with four Lib Dem candidates in them.

Thank you to Timothy Harwood for standing and ensuring the Lib Dems were on the ballot even as others fell off it.

Congratulations to Julie Cook on getting the Lib Dems back on the ballot here and performing much better than ever previously in this ward.

Thank you to Hugh Janes for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Peter Edwards was the Lib Dem candidate, and make impressive progress – also illustrating why the party shouldn’t just sit out contests where two other parties finished ahead of us last time.

One more result to come, from East Sussex.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available. But this week, these by-elections at the town/parish/community council level did catch my eye:

Congratulations to Lib Dem Lionel O’Hara for his Sevenoaks Town Council win over Labour taking the council to 16 out of 16 seats being held by Lib Dems.

