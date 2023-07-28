Former Conservative councillor joins Lib Dems in Wokingham

The local party brings the news:

Mark Ashwell, local businessman and community champion, has joined the Liberal Democrats and is urging residents to “get behind Clive Jones” to be Wokingham’s next MP.

As well as running a successful local business for 30 years and chairing Wokingham and Emmbrook FC, Mark was active in local politics prior to 2018 as a Conservative councillor in Wokingham, including spells as executive member for planning & community; regeneration and children’s services.

Mark said,

Within our community and local politics I’ve always tried to work with anyone who has the community’s interests at heart and can make things happen. In the past I have tried to do so with John Redwood but found this impossible. He is entrenched in an ideology and system that doesn’t represent his constituents. He spends his time pontificating whilst ducking the opportunity to work for his constituents. Wokingham needs a representative in parliament who reflects the views of the majority of residents and stands up for them. I believe Clive Jones is that person with a track record of delivering and I’ll be working hard to encourage others to “Get Behind Clive”.

Clive Jones, Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Wokingham comments,

I am delighted that Mark has joined the Lib Dems and is supporting me so strongly to be Wokingham’s next member of parliament. I have known Mark for a number of years and always thought he was much more of a Lib Dem than a Conservative. Mark joins many others who are telling us every day that they can no longer support the Conservatives or John Redwood. We warmly welcome Mark and look forward to working with him on local and national issues.

