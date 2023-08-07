Find out what the Lib Dems will be debating at conference

The full agenda for the Liberal Democrat federal conference coming up in Bournemouth is now out, along with the reports to conference from various party bodies such as the Federal Board.

Agenda highlights include our new overall policy prospectus For a Fair Deal, Ukrainian politician Kira Rudyk, a question and answer session with Ed Davey, debates on housing and childcare, the latest party awards and much more.

Registration, for both in-person and online attendance, is open and the party website also has all the associated policy papers.

I look forward to meeting many readers in Bournemouth.

