Jess Brown-Fuller selected for Chichester
Parliamentary selection news from Chichester, site of a cracking set of Liberal Democrat wins in the May local elections:
Midhurst district councillor and former events officer for Midhurst Town Council, Jess Brown-Fuller has been nominated as the parliamentary candidate for Chichester.
Jess will go up against on Conservative Gillian Keegan to represent Chichester at Westminster in January 2025.
Jess said: “When I talk to people across our area, the message is always the same: it feels like the country just isn’t working and that protests and pleas just fall on deaf ears with this Conservative government. I have a Cabinet position on the District Council – but I can see that so much of what impacts us locally actually gets decided at Westminster. [Sussex Express]
You can read more about her on the Chichester Lib Dem website and follow Jess Brown-Fuller on X/Twitter.
