Relatively rare Labour gain from Conservatives

Three principal authority council by-elections this week, with two of them having Lib Dem candidates. Though it’s disappointing not to have a full slate, that is at least one up on the last time these wards were up.

This Labour gain is notable as being relatively rare for Labour to gain council seats from the Conservatives since the May elections: of the 14 the Conservatives have lost, only 4 now have gone to Labour.

Thank you to Jonathan Errington for putting the Liberal Democrats back on the ballot in this ward for the first time since 2008.

Result from Batley East to come (Lib Dem – Stephen Long).

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

