Favourite photos from Liberal Democrat conference

It looks like someone stole Wendy Chamberlain‘s fish and chips at conference but she decided to style it out and pretend to still be holding a box:

Daisy Cooper and Wendy Chamerberlain eating chips
Photo copyright: Dinendra Haria.

Matt Chorley persuaded Ed Davey to play crazy golf. It’s tough at conference being party leader.

Ed Davey and Matt Chorley playing crazy gold
Photo copyright: Dinendra Haria.

It’s a little known fact that Ed Davey dreams of being a traffic policeman:

Ed Davey waving his arms
Photo copyright: Dinendra Haria.

