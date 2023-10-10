Favourite photos from Liberal Democrat conference

It looks like someone stole Wendy Chamberlain‘s fish and chips at conference but she decided to style it out and pretend to still be holding a box:

Photo copyright: Dinendra Haria.

Matt Chorley persuaded Ed Davey to play crazy golf. It’s tough at conference being party leader.

Photo copyright: Dinendra Haria.

It’s a little known fact that Ed Davey dreams of being a traffic policeman:

Photo copyright: Dinendra Haria.

Keep up with news about Lib Dem conference

If you’d like to be notified by email when further posts about Liberal Democrat conference appear on this blog, just sign up here. (Note: if you’re already signed up for a daily email alert with all my new blog posts, then there’s no need to sign up for these alerts too as the stories will also be in the full daily digest.)

