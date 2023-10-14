Question wording alters the results on HS2 polling

One pollster, one poll, one topic, two question wordings, two different answers:

To what extent do you support or oppose the following policies? Cutting the Northern leg of High Speed 2 (HS2) between Manchester and Birmingham, with the funds spent on other transport priorities in the North of England

Support: 33%

Oppose: 24%

Which of the following statements best reflects your view about what should be done with the Northern leg of HS2?

Continue with the construction of the planned Northern leg between Birmingham and Manchester: 35%

Scrapping the construction of the Northern leg between Birmingham and Manchester: 35%