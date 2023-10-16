Lib Dems select Paul Follows for new Godalming & Ash seat

The local Liberal Democrats report:

Local Liberal Democrats are delighted to select Paul Follows as their candidate to fight and win the new Godalming & Ash constituency at the next general election.

Paul’s strong record of working with residents in the community to deliver change, preventing cuts to key services and putting pressure on a failing Government would make him a first-class MP for the area.

As an experienced council leader, Paul already has a proud record of delivering for our area – demonstrating financial prudence, protecting the most vulnerable during the pandemic and cost of living crisis, and taking positive action on the climate emergency.

Paul is already working hard on issues, from fighting fossil-fuel drilling in the Surrey hills to investing in our high streets.

New social housing is being built under Paul’s watch to high standards – sustainable, zero-carbon and rented at affordable rates. He’s campaigning for better funding for local government and reformed council tax bands to pay for essential local services.

As your MP, Paul will fight to cut waiting times for GPs and dentists, fight to help families struggling with the cost of living and fight to protect our beautiful area from sewage dumping and fossil fuel drilling.