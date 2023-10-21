Another senior Conservative MP set to quit in face of Lib Dem threat?

The Guardian reports:

Jeremy Hunt is expected to stand down as an MP before the next election, according to senior Conservatives, who say the chancellor is aware he could suffer a “Michael Portillo” moment on polling day. Hunt has already put himself forward and been selected for the new Surrey constituency of Godalming and Ash, after his South West Surrey seat was dissolved and split into two under boundary changes.

This news, ahem, follows the selection of Paul Follows by the Liberal Democrats for the Godalming and Ash constituency.

Jeremy Hunt wouldn’t be the first Conservative under electoral threat from the Liberal Democrats to absent themselves from the ballot paper at the next general election. Meet Dominic Raab.

