Which party’s supporters prioritise fun the most?

YouGov asked people, “To what extent, if at all, do you prioritise having fun in your day‑to-day life?” Here are the results, broken down by political affiliation:

YouGov polling results on prioritising fun

Hat-tip: Matt Chorley.

