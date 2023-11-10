Which party’s supporters prioritise fun the most?
YouGov asked people, “To what extent, if at all, do you prioritise having fun in your day‑to-day life?” Here are the results, broken down by political affiliation:
Hat-tip: Matt Chorley.
