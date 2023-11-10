Double Lib Dem success in Wales

Six council seats in five wards on principal authorities up for election this week, plus the Mayor of Hackney by-election this week. As well as a Lib Dem candidate in the latter, there were candidates for five of the six seats, up two on the last time these seats were up.

First up a double defence in the council that gave the Lib Dems our first council leader in Wales for a decade:

Congratulations to new councillors Claire Hall and Chloe Masefield, along with their team.

Thank you to Alan Harding for being the Liberal Democrat candidate.

Thank you to Nat Sweet for getting the Lib Dems back on the ballot paper in this ward.

And likewise, thanks to James Osborn who put the Lib Dems on the ballot paper in this ward for the first time since it was created for the 2015 elections.

More results as they come.

For what all this means for the running total of council by-election results since the last May elections, see my council by-elections scorecard here.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections as it’s only those for which comprehensive results are available.

