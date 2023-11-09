Lib Dem peer’s bill to ban conversion therapy tops Lords ballot

Humanists UK report news of Lorely Burt, former Liberal Democrat MP and now member of the House of Lords:

Baroness Burt of Solihull’s Private Member’s Bill, Conversion Therapy Prohibition (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) Bill, has been drawn first in the House of Lords ballot. As the first Bill to be drawn, it is possible that, if it received sufficient support, it could become law.

Banning conversion therapy is supported by the public and is Liberal Democrat policy. As Wera Hobhouse said when the party adopted the policy:.

The last three Conservative Prime Ministers have each promised to ban it, but still we have seen no action to live up to this promise. Let’s be clear – conversion therapy is a form of torture. Why should we allow religious organisations free reign to induce or pressure people into undertaking this dangerous practice? We should be teaching people to embrace who they are, not try and be something they’re not… Liberal Democrats will not stand for this injustice. We are calling for an immediate ban on conversion practices in all forms, with no exemptions. The Government must honour their commitment to the LGBT+ community and act now.

